You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. Gives $1.6B to Novavax to Deliver 100M Doses of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021



At $1.6 billion, Novavax receives the largest amount the Trump administration has awarded to a company to manufacture millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine set to be delivered by January... Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Human Trials In Military Personnel



Chinese officials have announced the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for immediate use by military personnel. According to UPI. the vaccine, Ad5-nCoV is currently being studied in clinical.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 3 weeks ago WHO aims to deliver 2B vaccine doses by the end of 2021



The World Health Organization is working to deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021. The organization announced the new goal was set this morning. About half of the doses are.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this