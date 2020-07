Dr Hilary's GMB replacement unveiled by Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dr Sarah Jarvis is back on ITV1's GMB opposite Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway during Monday's instalment. Dr Sarah Jarvis is back on ITV1's GMB opposite Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway during Monday's instalment. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Emotional Kate Garraway forced to cut to Lorraine on GMB return Kate was back on the ITV1 daytime TV programme presenting alongside Ben Shephard for Monday's instalment of the show

Tamworth Herald 1 week ago





Tweets about this