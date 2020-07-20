In raiding Granny’s royal closet, Princess Beatrice achieved a romantic, modern bridal look full of sentimentality and sustainability
Monday, 20 July 2020 () THE word ‘hand-me-down’ has not featured in the royal wedding fashion rule book before, but it does now thanks to Princess Beatrice who up-cycled one of her grandmother’s dresses for her down-sized wedding at Windsor.
Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony Princess Beatrice and Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on Friday morning. The wedding was initially set for a date in May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Queen Elizabeth, 94, and the Duke of...
Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended..