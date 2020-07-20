In raiding Granny’s royal closet, Princess Beatrice achieved a romantic, modern bridal look full of sentimentality and sustainability Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

THE word ‘hand-me-down’ has not featured in the royal wedding fashion rule book before, but it does now thanks to Princess Beatrice who up-cycled one of her grandmother’s dresses for her down-sized wedding at Windsor. 👓 View full article

