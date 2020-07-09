Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

M&S expected to announce job cuts as high-street shops suffer

Derby Telegraph Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
M&S expected to announce job cuts as high-street shops sufferThe lockdown has had a serious impact on Marks and Spencer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Child welfare advocates concerned over Missouri social services job cuts [Video]

Child welfare advocates concerned over Missouri social services job cuts

Child welfare advocates are worried job cuts within the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division will negatively affect abused and neglected children.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:13Published
Harley-Davidson Announces Global Job Cuts [Video]

Harley-Davidson Announces Global Job Cuts

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson announced it will cut at least 700 jobs worldwide. John Olin, company CFO also is set to step down.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:25Published
Need2Know: Airline Job Cuts, 12 Million Infections & Kids Back to School [Video]

Need2Know: Airline Job Cuts, 12 Million Infections & Kids Back to School

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:24Published

Tweets about this