|
Boris Johnson says UK must 'continue to engage with China' and hints sanctions unlikely
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
The UK will "continue to engage" with China, Boris Johnson says, hinting there will be no US-style sanctions imposed on the regime.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson news – live: Pompeo set to snub PM by meeting rebel Tory MPs, as Raab expected to suspend Hong Kong extradition treatyFollow all the latest developments
Independent
Keir Starmer says government putting parents in 'impossible position' by ordering workers back to offices without summer childcareBoris Johnson has lifted work from home guidance as of 1 August
Independent
Boris Johnson says he does not want another national lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
Johnson reluctant to use national lockdown againBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will only impose another nationwide coronavirus lockdown as a last resort, comparing the tool to "a nuclear..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this