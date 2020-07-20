Boris Johnson says UK must 'continue to engage with China' and hints sanctions unlikely

Boris Johnson says he does not want another national lockdown



Boris Johnson has played down the prospect of a second national coronavirus lockdown, saying he did not want to use it any more than Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent.The Prime Minister said the authorities were getting better at identifying and isolating local outbreaks, although it was important that the power to order national action was held in reserve.

