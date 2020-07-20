Global  
 

Former ‘ex-gay’ leader who lobbied Mike Pence against equal marriage reveals he’s marrying another man

PinkNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A former ‘ex-gay’ lobbyist who once rubbed shoulders with Mike Pence and George W Bush has apologised to the LGBT+ community for his past work and is planning on getting married to a man. Randy Thomas had served as vice president and national spokesperson for the now-defunct Exodus International, a...
