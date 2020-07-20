Coronavirus: Government promises a green recovery

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. In the last 24 hours, 543 deaths linked to the highly contagious...
