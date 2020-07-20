Global  
 

Fathers4Justice launches bizarre 'Ditch The Witch' campaign outside Johnny Depp court case

Independent Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard story is 'best advert for divorce in the world', fathers' rights group says
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case

Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case 00:58

 Actor Johnny Depp arrived at London's High Court on Monday (July 20) to hear the testimony of his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, on the tenth day of his libel case against The Sun.

ShowBiz Minute: West, Heard, Beyonce

 Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally; Amber Heard testifying in London at the libel trial between Johnny Depp and The Sun newspaper;..
USATODAY.com

Amber Heard: Johnny Depp hit me during row over pre-nuptial agreement

 US actress Amber Heard takes the witness stand in ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel case.
BBC News
Depp and Heard arrive at court on third week of trial [Video]

Depp and Heard arrive at court on third week of trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice on the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress


Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published
Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London as his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, continues.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Amber Heard partied at Coachella days after alleged Johnny Depp attack [Video]

Amber Heard partied at Coachella days after alleged Johnny Depp attack

Amber Heard displayed no visible injuries the day after she was allegedly attacked by Johnny Depp at her 30th birthday party, and continued her celebrations at the Coachella music festival, a court has..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Amber Heard: Johnny Depp’s nickname for Leonardo DiCaprio was pumpkin-head

 Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of having affairs with stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, who he nicknamed “pumpkin-head”, the actress has said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just JaredeBaums WorldSeattlePI.com

Amber Heard recalls ‘three-day hostage situation’ with Johnny Depp

 Amber Heard has described a “three-day hostage situation” with Johnny Depp where he allegedly went on a drug binge, attacked her, urinated in front of people...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just JaredSeattlePI.com

