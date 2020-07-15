Global  
 

Covid-19 vaccine developed at Oxford University safe and induces immune reaction

Daily Record Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Covid-19 vaccine developed at Oxford University safe and induces immune reactionScientists have been working around the clock to create a cure for the virus.
 Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford are reported to be promising.It is thought that early results indicate the jab could provide double protection – generating an immune response which stimulates the body to produce both antibodies and...

