Covid-19 vaccine developed at Oxford University safe and induces immune reaction

Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford are reported to be promising.It is thought that early results indicate the jab could provide double protection – generating an immune response which stimulates the body to produce both antibodies and...
Shares in biotech Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) surged in pre-market trading in New York on Wednesday as it confirmed positive results for its coronavirus vaccine... Proactive Investors Also reported by •Tamworth Herald