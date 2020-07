Madonna reveals she was fined $1 million for giving a rousing queer rights speech on stage in Russia – that she never paid Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Madonna revealed she was fined $1million by the Russian government after speaking out on LGBT+ rights, but she never ended up paying. On Monday morning (20 July), the singer reflected on a rousing speech she delivered in Russia in 2012 during a sold-out concert in Saint Petersburg as part of her MDNA tour. Madonna crooned... 👓 View full article

