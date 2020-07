What ever happened to ex-EastEnders Bradley Branning actor Charlie Clements? Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Charlie played unlucky-in-love Bradley Branning on the BBC soap for just over four years. Charlie played unlucky-in-love Bradley Branning on the BBC soap for just over four years. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this KentLive What's On Charlie Clements is best known for playing Bradley Branning in BBC's Eastenders - but what's he up to 10 years afte… https://t.co/T0AdHDXaeR 1 week ago KentLive Charlie Clements is best known for playing Bradley Branning in BBC's Eastenders - but what's he up to 10 years afte… https://t.co/JTJF2H4tjh 1 week ago Lauren MacDougall RT @kentlivewhatson: Everyone remembers the explosive exit of Bradley Branning from Eastenders - but what is actor Charlie Clements doing n… 1 week ago KentLive What's On Everyone remembers the explosive exit of Bradley Branning from Eastenders - but what is actor Charlie Clements doin… https://t.co/Y26UGP39MC 1 week ago KentLive Everyone remembers the explosive exit of Bradley Branning from Eastenders - but what is actor Charlie Clements doin… https://t.co/TZlJu4gWdt 1 week ago