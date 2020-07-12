Bournemouth fire: Flames engulf cliff at beach packed with sunbathers

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester



Eddie Howe declared Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation scrap “alive” after an astonishing second-half fightback shocked Champions League-chasing Leicester.Dominic Solanke ended his top-flight goal drought with a timely brace as the struggling Cherries dragged themselves back from the brink to move within three points of safety following a stunning 4-1 win.

