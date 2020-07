St Mirren secure second signing of the day as Norwich prospect joins Shaughnessy Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It's been a busy afternoon in Paisley as Isak Thorvaldsson joins Shaughnessy in signing on at the Simple Digital Arena. It's been a busy afternoon in Paisley as Isak Thorvaldsson joins Shaughnessy in signing on at the Simple Digital Arena. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Paul McGrath 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @PDE_Sport: BREAKING! St Mirren secure second signing of the day as Norwich prospect joins Joe Shaughnessy in Paisley https://t.co/HSxp… 1 week ago Paisley Daily Express Sport BREAKING! St Mirren secure second signing of the day as Norwich prospect joins Joe Shaughnessy in Paisley… https://t.co/8pqwOtqVUq 1 week ago