One News Page
>
UK News
>
Delyn MP Rob Roberts invited intern to 'fool around' with him
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Delyn MP Rob Roberts invited intern to 'fool around' with him
Monday, 20 July 2020 (
33 minutes ago
)
Rob Roberts is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards two junior parliamentary staff.
