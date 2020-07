Disabled Scot charged with riding e-scooter on Edinburgh pavement at 4mph Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chris Osborne was also charged with driving without a licence and insurance after being stopped in Edinburgh as he trundled along at 4mph. Chris Osborne was also charged with driving without a licence and insurance after being stopped in Edinburgh as he trundled along at 4mph. 👓 View full article

