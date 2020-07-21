MP urges support for local firms

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amid social distancing violations, Cuomo urges local leaders 'do your job'



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted in parts of New York that have entered the third phase of the state's reopening plan, up from a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54 Published on June 15, 2020 Local Pastor urges prayer over protest



Pastor Angelo Frazier is a recognizable figure at most Bakersfield events, and he was present over the weekend, as protestors gathered outside the BPD headquarters downtown. Here are some of his.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 10:21 Published on June 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources Watchdog Urges Fed to Loan More Virus Aid to States, Small Firms The Federal Reserve isn't moving quickly enough to get loans to cash-strapped small businesses and local governments struggling to cope with the coronavirus...

Newsmax 1 week ago





Tweets about this