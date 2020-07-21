Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MP urges support for local firms

Express and Star Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The Conservative Party chairman has urged people to emerge from their lockdown "hibernation" and support local businesses to aid the region's economic recovery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amid social distancing violations, Cuomo urges local leaders 'do your job' [Video]

Amid social distancing violations, Cuomo urges local leaders 'do your job'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted in parts of New York that have entered the third phase of the state's reopening plan, up from a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
Local Pastor urges prayer over protest [Video]

Local Pastor urges prayer over protest

Pastor Angelo Frazier is a recognizable figure at most Bakersfield events, and he was present over the weekend, as protestors gathered outside the BPD headquarters downtown. Here are some of his..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 10:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Watchdog Urges Fed to Loan More Virus Aid to States, Small Firms

 The Federal Reserve isn't moving quickly enough to get loans to cash-strapped small businesses and local governments struggling to cope with the coronavirus...
Newsmax


Tweets about this