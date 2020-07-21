This is where some Northern Ireland politicians hoped to go, but now... they're staying closer to home Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw sparked controversy when she said she was intent on going on holiday to Italy even though the Executive guidance said foreign travel should only be taken if essential. Critics pointed out that she is a member of the Assembly's health committee at Stormont and was therefore sending out the wrong message to the public. Later she announced she was cancelling her trip.

