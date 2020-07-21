Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Ukraine bus hostage situation as armed man takes 20 passengers captive
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Ukraine bus hostage situation as armed man takes 20 passengers captive
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 (
54 minutes ago
)
Police have sealed off the centre of Lutsk, a city 250 miles west of Kyiv.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Democratic Party
Coronavirus disease 2019
Republican Party
Esther Salas
New Jersey
Portland, Oregon
London
Fox News
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Ed Henry
Tucker
Barcelona
Russia Report
Comet Neowise
Teachers
WORTH WATCHING
COVID Cases Surge, Trump To Resume Regular Coronavirus Briefings
Biden Maintains Lead Over Trump
Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead
Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son