Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ukraine bus hostage situation as armed man takes 20 passengers captive

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Ukraine bus hostage situation as armed man takes 20 passengers captivePolice have sealed off the centre of Lutsk, a city 250 miles west of Kyiv.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this