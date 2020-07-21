Public sector pay rise announcement ‘kick in the teeth for social care staff’

Michael Abberton 🌍☯️ RT @NEUnion: Our joint general secretary @MaryBoustedNEU on today's announcement: " The NEU asked for a 7% pay rise for all teachers. This… 2 minutes ago

Penelope Tindall RT @LondonEconomic: The Institute for Public Policy Research think tank said not including nurses and carers was “unforgivable” and an “unj… 3 minutes ago

Jamie | ジェイミー RT @theegeogteacher: Seen a***of a lot of criticism surrounding the teacher pay rise announcement. We are one of the most UNDERPAID pu… 6 minutes ago

SurreyBoar RT @CornwallLive: CORONAVIRUS LATEST - Chief medical officer defends decisions taken during pandemic - 'UK had no capacity to test on the s… 7 minutes ago

Devon Live News CORONAVIRUS LATEST - Chief medical officer defends decisions taken during pandemic - 'UK had no capacity to test on… https://t.co/hkRhaz8D70 11 minutes ago

Katya von der Goltz King RT @ChrisLAPG: Looking forward to the @MoJGovUK announcement anytime soon that #legalaid lawyers, who have also been on the frontline durin… 11 minutes ago

Dr Maeve O'Connell RM RGN ☘️💙 RT @MidwivesRCM: 'Time to give midwives & maternity support workers the early and substantial pay rise they deserve' says RCM's @jonskewes… 11 minutes ago