Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Public sector pay rise announcement ‘kick in the teeth for social care staff’

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Social care providers have accused the Government of “sidestepping” the issue of low pay for care staff as it announced pay rises for thousands of key workers in the public sector.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,119 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,119

The Department of Health and Social Care said 45,119 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday – up by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Wacky parrot announces that poops are pretty cool [Video]

Wacky parrot announces that poops are pretty cool

Einstein is happily dancing and talking to his owner on the bathroom counter. Einstein had the urge to relieve himself, so he positions himself to make a poop over the edge. His owner asked if he..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:30Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,053 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,053

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 45,053 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday – up..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this

MichaelAbberton

Michael Abberton 🌍☯️ RT @NEUnion: Our joint general secretary @MaryBoustedNEU on today's announcement: " The NEU asked for a 7% pay rise for all teachers. This… 2 minutes ago

PennyTindall

Penelope Tindall RT @LondonEconomic: The Institute for Public Policy Research think tank said not including nurses and carers was “unforgivable” and an “unj… 3 minutes ago

jamie_poston2

Jamie | ジェイミー RT @theegeogteacher: Seen a***of a lot of criticism surrounding the teacher pay rise announcement. We are one of the most UNDERPAID pu… 6 minutes ago

Sergeant_Bilko

SurreyBoar RT @CornwallLive: CORONAVIRUS LATEST - Chief medical officer defends decisions taken during pandemic - 'UK had no capacity to test on the s… 7 minutes ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News CORONAVIRUS LATEST - Chief medical officer defends decisions taken during pandemic - 'UK had no capacity to test on… https://t.co/hkRhaz8D70 11 minutes ago

KatyavdGK

Katya von der Goltz King RT @ChrisLAPG: Looking forward to the @MoJGovUK announcement anytime soon that #legalaid lawyers, who have also been on the frontline durin… 11 minutes ago

thelovelymaeve

Dr Maeve O'Connell RM RGN ☘️💙 RT @MidwivesRCM: 'Time to give midwives & maternity support workers the early and substantial pay rise they deserve' says RCM's @jonskewes… 11 minutes ago

CornwallLive

Cornwall LIVE CORONAVIRUS LATEST - Chief medical officer defends decisions taken during pandemic - 'UK had no capacity to test on… https://t.co/tl3MVKQsE8 12 minutes ago