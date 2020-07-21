Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beastie Boys craze is back as thieves steal car VW badges

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Beastie Boys craze is back as thieves steal car VW badgesPrestige brands at risk as wheel caps swiped from high-end motors in Birmingham.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this