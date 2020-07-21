Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard ’24/7 security’, High Court told
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 (
2 hours ago) Elon Musk offered to provide Amber Heard with “24/7 security” and told the actress “I really like you”, the High Court has heard.
American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood star's libel action against a British tabloid. Joe Davies reports.
Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her 01:21
