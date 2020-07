Devon Live News Something to consider next time you go for a 🍻 https://t.co/OZjeTZTc4p 17 minutes ago Gillian Adams RT @Plymouth_Live: Plymouth restaurants and pubs will need strict new rules as UK 'prepares for second wave' https://t.co/Po4HVDN0BQ https:… 6 hours ago Phil Madden RT @fleetstreetfox: Genuinely no idea what any of the rules are any more. https://t.co/edyUUkHYCV 8 hours ago Joanna Brady RT @fitzfun2011: Strict new rules for pubs as UK braces for second coronavirus wave https://t.co/4jp6s1Unab A friend and I was enjoying a b… 19 hours ago sb77 RT @DailyMirror: Strict new rules for pubs as UK braces for second coronavirus wave https://t.co/v2ixaLQP4q https://t.co/Nn1ZII6su4 20 hours ago SE Essex CAMRA @ThePeterboat The Peterboat! https://t.co/r01DDDax8n 20 hours ago Molly Dowrick Plymouth cafes, restaurants and pubs must now introduce strict new rules to help with COVID-19 measures as the UK p… https://t.co/M0FPt9L8BF 1 day ago Plymouth Live Plymouth restaurants and pubs will need strict new rules as UK 'prepares for second wave' https://t.co/Po4HVDN0BQ https://t.co/WHE2EiKvbG 1 day ago