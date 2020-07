Freedom @Jp___2 @NYGovCuomo For people to ill to go home but needing more care or even rehabilitation, do we have a infecti… https://t.co/XKILqfmgy3 34 minutes ago

Trudy Harpham, PhD More than 540 healthcare workers have already died from Covid-19 in England and Wales and more than 21,000 care hom… https://t.co/QLXaR7xp9j 45 minutes ago

WealthManagement.com Credit Suisse is predicting more lapsed policies and fewer claims as a result of concerns that moving into a nursin… https://t.co/tdJsgFe1cS 3 hours ago

Lewis Industries Ltd. High Exposure Risk Jobs or tasks with close contact with people who may be more likely to have COVID-19, as well a… https://t.co/zauMYkEbyz 3 hours ago

Sir Loin of Beouf @wrtv Republicans have gone mad. There will be disease transmission between children, some, a low percentage agreed… https://t.co/NGZxxTcgMl 6 hours ago

Aurora Rose 🤓🤠🇺🇸🐇👽🖖 @JacobHiss @JuliansRum I work in a nursing home in the middle of actually COVID-19 positive people. Im not scare… https://t.co/1GQmTduCaa 6 hours ago

Night RT @OkindaRose: UPDATE:#COVID19 death toll in #Kenya rises to 250 after 12 more patients succumbed to the virus. 397 new cases confirmed fr… 7 hours ago