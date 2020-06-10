Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Professional racing will not return to Scunthorpe Speedway this year

Grimsby Telegraph Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Professional racing will not return to Scunthorpe Speedway this yearLockdown restrictions still doesn't allow the season to resume.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

77-year-old makes racing history at Slinger Speedway [Video]

77-year-old makes racing history at Slinger Speedway

77-year-old Johnson Creek native, Jerry Eckhardt, makes history as the oldest race winner at Slinger Speedway.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:48Published
Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag [Video]

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag NASCAR's history is rooted deep within the southern part of the U.S. Confederate flags are often on display at racing tracks. 26-year-old..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this

scunthor_pe

Scunthor.pe Professional racing will not return to Scunthorpe Speedway this year - Scunthorpe Telegraph https://t.co/iw9FupdNBN 7 hours ago

victorfinance

Victor Finance Professional racing will not return to Scunthorpe Speedway this year https://t.co/SQLVpCOqCI 4 days ago

scunthor_pe

Scunthor.pe Professional racing will not return to Scunthorpe Speedway this year - Grimsby Live https://t.co/iw9FupdNBN 6 days ago