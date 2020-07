National Trust says 'fly-camping' is putting nature at risk Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Visitors coming to Devon and Cornwall and pitching up in camper vans and tents instead of staying at campsites - many of which are fully booked - are damaging the countryside with fires, litter and in some cases discarded tents, the National Trust is warning. Visitors coming to Devon and Cornwall and pitching up in camper vans and tents instead of staying at campsites - many of which are fully booked - are damaging the countryside with fires, litter and in some cases discarded tents, the National Trust is warning. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Getting Ready for Return of Live Sports: Turner’s Frank Wall



Live sports showcase linear TV's ability to deliver mass awareness for brands, making their absence during the past few months of the coronavirus pandemic even more dramatic for advertisers. With the.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:13 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this