EU recommends lifting travel restrictions on 15 countries from July 1



The EU Council has agreed to lift travel restrictions on 15 countries from July 1. The US, Brazil and Russia are not on the list of approved countries.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:14 Published 3 weeks ago

EU sets 'safe' travel list, excluding U.S.



The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial "safe list" of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43 Published 3 weeks ago