Watford 0-4 Man City: Raheem Sterling deepens Hornets' drop fears
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Managerless Watford plunge into the relegation zone as they are hammered by a Raheem Sterling-inspired Manchester City.
Aston Villa surprise Arsenal 1-0 to climb out of drop zoneLondon, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..
Sterling-inspired Man City leave Watford vulnerable to relegationManagerless Watford's relegation fears increase as they are hammered by a Raheem Sterling-inspired Manchester City.
Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour
Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal
Watford's confidence 'crazy low' after thrashing by Man City - FosterWatford goalkeeper Ben Foster admits his side's confidence is "crazy low" after a 4-0 defeat by Manchester City plunges them into the relegation zone.
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference
