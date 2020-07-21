Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watford 0-4 Man City: Raheem Sterling deepens Hornets' drop fears

BBC News Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Managerless Watford plunge into the relegation zone as they are hammered by a Raheem Sterling-inspired Manchester City.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hayden Mullins post-match press conference

Hayden Mullins post-match press conference 01:16

 Credit: Watford FC. Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins speaks to the press following his team's 0-4 defeat to Man City in the Premier League.A first-half brace from Raheem Sterling and goals after the break by Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte helped City return to winning ways after losing to Arsenal...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hornet Hornet Genus of eusocial wasp

Aston Villa surprise Arsenal 1-0 to climb out of drop zone

 London, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..
WorldNews

Raheem Sterling Raheem Sterling English footballer

Sterling-inspired Man City leave Watford vulnerable to relegation

 Managerless Watford's relegation fears increase as they are hammered by a Raheem Sterling-inspired Manchester City.
BBC News
Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour [Video]

Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published
Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal [Video]

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal

Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Watford F.C. Watford F.C. Association football club in England

Watford's confidence 'crazy low' after thrashing by Man City - Foster

 Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster admits his side's confidence is "crazy low" after a 4-0 defeat by Manchester City plunges them into the relegation zone.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference [Video]

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat Liverpool and Manchester City in their two previous outings.Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post but the Gunners will need to win the FA Cup against Chelsea next month to return to Europe next season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five [Video]

Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:56Published
Manchester City's Sterling backs anti-racism protests [Video]

Manchester City's Sterling backs anti-racism protests

"I think the protests - it's a great starting point, you know, to start protesting, to get your voice be heard because that's how people are getting their voices heard," soccer international Raheem..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
Raheem Sterling: Football must change lack of black people in positions of power [Video]

Raheem Sterling: Football must change lack of black people in positions of power

Raheem Sterling has called for English football to seize the moment and finally address its lack of black representation in positions of power. The Manchester City and England forward made the comments..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Watford vs Man City, Premier League: Live streaming, WAT v MCI Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

 WAT vs MCI Dream11 Team - MCIck My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Watford vs Man City Dream11 Team Player List, WAT Dream11 Team Player List,...
DNA Also reported by •talkSPORTIndependent

Watford vs Man City result: Visitors highlight Hornets' lack of hope and identity as relegation looms

 Watford 0-4 Man City: Raheem Sterling netted twice before Ben Foden and Aymeric Laporte turned the result into a thrashing
Independent Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC SportTeam Talk

Aston Villa vs Arsenal live - team news & updates from Watford vs Man City

Aston Villa vs Arsenal live - team news & updates from Watford vs Man City Aston Villa transfer news live coverage: Keep up to date with all today's developments from Villa Park as Dean Smith's side look ahead to the visit of Arsenal...
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Team Talk

Tweets about this

Richwfc2

Rich RT @johncrossmirror: Raheem Sterling and City put Watford to the sword again. Watford only got themselves to blame for this mess. A good cl… 33 seconds ago

johncrossmirror

John Cross Raheem Sterling and City put Watford to the sword again. Watford only got themselves to blame for this mess. A good… https://t.co/9sp3yVRmvZ 3 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar #ManCity manager Pep #Guardiola said the individual achievements of his players must be viewed in relation to the t… https://t.co/4wvauOTDIu 5 minutes ago

guardian_sport

Guardian sport Watford slump into bottom three after Raheem Sterling sparks Manchester City rout. By @DaveHytner https://t.co/y8oQErMy4v 14 minutes ago

tweetonlondon

tweetonlondon BBC Sport - Watford 0-4 Man City: Raheem Sterling deepens Hornets' drop fears https://t.co/ztNaSMB8NT 39 minutes ago

discosalym

Disco Ahmed Saleem RT @guardian: Watford's survival hopes hit as Raheem Sterling sparks Manchester City rout https://t.co/jFdhkhLqSP 56 minutes ago

Mothupiii

Morena RT @SuperSportBlitz: Raheem Sterling struck twice as Manchester City eased their way to a 4-0 victory against Watford at Vicarage Road #SSF… 1 hour ago

moagisi_7

ADHD 🇧🇼🇬🇧 RT @urielzehavi: Watford 0-[1] Manchester City Raheem Sterling [31] #WATMCI https://t.co/mt8kbFHosW 2 hours ago