Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson could give UK security services greater powers in light of damning Russia report

Independent Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson could give Britain's security services extra powers in a bid to prevent foreign interference following a damning report on the potential threat posed by Russia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Long-awaited Russia report to be published

Long-awaited Russia report to be published 01:20

 A long-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in British democracy will be published on Tuesday at a time when relations with Moscow are under severe strain.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat' [Video]

Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to follow the UK's lead and push back against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking on an official visit to London on Tuesday, Pompeo also described China's leadership as a threat. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has sat down for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson in the garden of Number Ten, ahead of a meeting with the foreign secretary Dominic Raab later today...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:40Published
5 Things You Should Know About The Russia Report [Video]

5 Things You Should Know About The Russia Report

The Russia report, compiled by parliament’s intelligence and security committee, was finally released on Tuesday. The report found that the UK government “took its eye off the ball” of the..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published
Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament [Video]

Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament

A new report casts Russia as a hostile power that poses a significant threat to the UK and the West on many fronts.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson could give UK security services greater powers in light of damning Russia report

 Boris Johnson could give Britain's security services extra powers in a bid to prevent foreign interference following a damning report on the potential threat...
Independent

Russia report: Boris Johnson rejects call for crackdown on London's use as 'laundromat' for illicit cash

 Boris Johnson has rejected a second key strand of the Russia report, its call for a crackdown to stop London being a "laundromat" for illicit Russian cash.
Independent


Tweets about this