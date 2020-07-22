Boris Johnson could give UK security services greater powers in light of damning Russia report

Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat' [NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to follow the UK's lead and push back against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking on an official visit to London on Tuesday, Pompeo also described China's leadership as a threat. Adam Reed reports.

Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street



US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has sat down for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson in the garden of Number Ten, ahead of a meeting with the foreign secretary Dominic Raab later today... Credit: ODN Duration: 00:40 Published 21 hours ago

5 Things You Should Know About The Russia Report



The Russia report, compiled by parliament’s intelligence and security committee, was finally released on Tuesday. The report found that the UK government “took its eye off the ball” of the.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:57 Published 21 hours ago