It's easy to see why fears are growing for GAA season while fans simultaneously clamour for crowd admission Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Earlier in the summer, GAA president John Horan found himself fending off brickbats when he suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic might render the 2020 season null and void. Earlier in the summer, GAA president John Horan found himself fending off brickbats when he suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic might render the 2020 season null and void. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this