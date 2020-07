Dua Lipa breaks silence on controversial ‘Albanian nationalist’ post: ‘It was never meant to incite hate’ Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dua Lipa has clarified a controversial Twitter post which appeared to support a unified Kosovo-Albania state, saying she “completely rejects” ethnic separatism. The Future Nostalgia singer sparked fierce debate on Sunday (July 19) by tweeting a flag which covered not just Albania, but Kosovo and parts of... 👓 View full article

