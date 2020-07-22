Russian court denies Madonna was fined $1 million for unapologetic queer rights speech on-stage in St Petersburg
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () A court in St Petersburg has denied that Madonna was fined $1 million for supporting LGBT+ rights during a concert in Russia. Madonna delivered a rousing speech in support of the queer community during a pause in her sold-out 2012 St Petersburg concert as part of her MDNA tour. She said that “the gay community, and...
Madonna has been a devoted ally to the LGBTQ community since the early days of her career and that outspokenness apparently didn’t fly in Russia eight years ago. In it, she doubles down on her support for LGBTQ rights, telling the crowd, “We want to fight for the right to be free, to be who we...
