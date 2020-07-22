Global  
 

Russian court denies Madonna was fined $1 million for unapologetic queer rights speech on-stage in St Petersburg

PinkNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
A court in St Petersburg has denied that Madonna was fined $1 million for supporting LGBT+ rights during a concert in Russia. Madonna delivered a rousing speech in support of the queer community during a pause in her sold-out 2012 St Petersburg concert as part of her MDNA tour. She said that “the gay community, and...
