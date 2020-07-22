Over 1,700 people have caught Covid-19 while in Welsh hospitals

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nurses from other states arrive to help Florida health workers overwhelmed by coronavirus



Many people will recover from COVID-19, but the virus has put hospitals at or near capacity in South Florida, and left health care workers overwhelmed. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:05 Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK confirmed deaths at 45,738



The Government said 45,738 people had died in hospitals, care homes and thewider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm onFriday, up by 61 from the day before. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 4 days ago 80% beds available for COVID patients at Delhi hospitals: Satyendar Jain



Delhi Minister of Health Satyendar Jain on July 25 briefed about the current numbers of COVID-19 1,28,389 cases and 1,10,931 people have been cured in the Union Territory till date. "There are active.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this