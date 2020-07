You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cooper: We're right in the mix



Swansea boss Steve Cooper praised his sides 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday and believes they're in strong contention for the play-offs. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:31 Published on July 5, 2020 Cooper disappointed with Millwall goal



Swansea manager Steve Cooper was saddened to see the way his side conceded against Millwall, and admits his side need a win to get their promotion chase back on track. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:29 Published on June 30, 2020 'Swansea prep same as English clubs'



Swansea boss Steve Cooper says lockdown measures in Wales have not held back his side from preparing for the Championship restart. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33 Published on June 16, 2020

Related news from verified sources Swansea City: Steve Cooper says sorry as Brentford play-off loss ends promotion hopes Steve Cooper apologises to Swansea City's fans and pledges to continue building for the future following play-off defeat to Brentford.

BBC News 4 hours ago





Tweets about this