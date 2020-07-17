Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britain at risk of becoming 'cultural wasteland' with widespread closures and redundancies in arts sector, MPs warn

Independent Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Committee says £1.5bn injection 'was too late for many in the sector'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Member of parliament Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Russia report: UK considers tougher security laws after criticism by MPs

 Ministers are set to face questions in the Commons after MPs said the UK "underestimated" the threat of Russia.
BBC News

Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been ‘bought’ by China in meeting with MPs, reports say

 US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been “bought” by China and suggested that his failings have..
WorldNews

Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been 'bought' by China in meeting with MPs, reports say

 Trump official alleges health body is responsible for 'dead Britons' in coronavirus pandemic
Independent

MPs back new terror laws as government warned it can't 'lock terrorists away for longer and hope for the best'

 Government plans to keep extremists in jail for longer after three terror attacks by released prisoners
Independent

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Britain at risk of becoming 'cultural wasteland' with widespread closures and redundancies in arts sector, MPs warn

 Committee says £1.5bn injection 'was too late for many in the sector'
Independent

Coronavirus news — live: Herd immunity could limit second wave in UK as Leicester mayor criticises 'sledgehammer' lockdown

 Scientists urge MPs to start planning for potential winter crisis as second wave could cripple NHS
Independent

Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been 'bought' by China in meeting with MPs, reports say

 Trump official alleges health body is responsible for 'dead Britons' in coronavirus pandemic
Independent


Tweets about this