Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul Cook: Wigan Athletic boss 'physically sick' after points deduction triggers relegation

BBC News Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Boss Paul Cook feels "physically sick" after Wigan's relegation from the Championship - by a administration-triggered 12-point deduction.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Cook devastated with relegation

Cook devastated with relegation 04:10

 Paul Cook says he and his players are devastated after being relegated on the final day of the Championship season. Wigan were handed a 12 point deduction which consigned to the drop zone after other results did not go in their favour.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paul Cook (footballer) Paul Cook (footballer) English association football player and manager


Wigan Athletic F.C. Wigan Athletic F.C. Association football club in England

Wigan Athletic relegated after 1-1 draw with Fulham

 Wigan are relegated after being held to a draw by a Fulham side who must be content with a place in the play-offs.
BBC News

Wigan Athletic: Preferred bidder chosen, says administrator Gerald Krasner

 A preferred buyer for Championship club Wigan Athletic has been chosen, says administrator Gerald Krasner.
BBC News
Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation [Video]

Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation

Former Wigan manager Roberto Martinez has joined the calls for an investigation into the decision to place the club in administration.The Spaniard, who led the Latics to FA Cup glory in 2013 having spent six years as a player at the club between 1995 and 2001, does not believe the timing of the decision by the owners was “normal”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wigan appeal points deduction [Video]

Wigan appeal points deduction

Wigan's administrator says they've already started the appeal process for their points deduction but warns they could face another one if certain debts aren't paid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:59Published
Cook: We'll make Wigan fans proud [Video]

Cook: We'll make Wigan fans proud

Paul Cook says his players "will not be lying down" as he thanked fans for their support in an interview posted on Wigan's Twitter account, following news of the club's collapse.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published
'Wigan could appeal points deduction' [Video]

'Wigan could appeal points deduction'

Administrator Gerald Krasner explains why he thinks Wigan have grounds to appeal against their points deduction.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Tottenham Hotspur complete signing of teen star Alfie Devine from Wigan Athletic

Tottenham Hotspur complete signing of teen star Alfie Devine from Wigan Athletic The midfielder has become Spurs' first signing of the summer
Football.london Also reported by •BBC News

Wigan Athletic supporters launch petition to trigger parliamentary debate

 Wigan Athletic supporters launch a petition to try to trigger a parliamentary debate around the EFL's owners' and directors' test.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC Local NewsBBC NewsHull Daily MailIndependent

Wigan Athletic: Preferred bidder for Championship club selected ahead of relegation D-day

 Wigan face threat of relegation from Championship on Wednesday night with 12-point penalty, subject to appeal
Independent


Tweets about this

SCOA22

Local Stuntman @JimWhite Jim, will piracy be an issue if the Caribbean consortium led by Jack Sparrow is to be the preferred bidde… https://t.co/9lnbfZxDyf 10 hours ago

RobbieEFC

9 x Champions RT @ALANMYERSMEDIA: Wigan latest: The joint administrators would like to inform Wigan Athletic supporters that discussions with the prefer… 1 day ago

ALANMYERSMEDIA

Alan Myers Wigan latest: The joint administrators would like to inform Wigan Athletic supporters that discussions with the pr… https://t.co/x5VEH4tdP2 1 day ago

aspulliter

SJH 💙 ⚽️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Today's @LaticsOfficial statement in full . . The joint administrators would like to inform Wigan Athletic suppo… https://t.co/gU9bgr8nwB 1 day ago

FinnWonderland

áril RT @SkySports: The administrators at Wigan Athletic say talks with the preferred bidder for the club have broken down. 3 days ago

42_nishad

@domain nishad_42 RT @YorkshireSp0rts: t'administrators at Wigan Athletic say talks wi' t'ruddy preferred bidder for t'club 'ave broken down. #WAFC 4 days ago