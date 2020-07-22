Paul Cook: Wigan Athletic boss 'physically sick' after points deduction triggers relegation

Paul Cook says he and his players are devastated after being relegated on the final day of the Championship season. Wigan were handed a 12 point deduction which consigned to the drop zone after other results did not go in their favour.
Former Wigan manager Roberto Martinez has joined the calls for an investigation into the decision to place the club in administration.The Spaniard, who led the Latics to FA Cup glory in 2013 having spent six years as a player at the club between 1995 and 2001, does not believe the timing of the decision by the owners was “normal”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published