Government confirms new face mask law applies to coffee shops and fast food

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Textiles firm has switched some of its production to face masks



A textiles firm has revealed reveals how it has saved jobs after switching some of its production to making face masks during the pandemic.Lancashire Textiles, which usually makes bedding, feared it.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago Royal Society president welcomes new guidance on masks in shops



Royal Society president Venkatraman Ramakrishnan reacts to the Government's announcement that face coverings will become mandatory in shops in England from July 24.Anyone failing to comply with the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago Face coverings: What you need to know



After weeks of mixed messages, the Government has announced it will soon be mandatory to wear a face covering in supermarkets and other shops in England.Here is what you need to know about the new.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this