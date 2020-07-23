Government confirms new face mask law applies to coffee shops and fast food
Thursday, 23 July 2020
18 minutes ago) Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis told Sky News if you're sitting down and eating in the takeaway, you don't need a mask, but if you're paying for food or drink then taking it out, you do need a covering.
