Elton John is being sued by his ex-wife for £3 million after writing about their relationship in his autobiography Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Elton John is being sued for a reported £3 million by his ex-wife Renate Blauel, who claims he broke the terms of their divorce by writing about her in his book. John, 73, met Blauel, 67, a German-born sound engineer, in 1983 while he was working on his comeback album Too Low for Zero. The pair … Continued The post... 👓 View full article

