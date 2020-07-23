Global  
 

Elton John is being sued by his ex-wife for £3 million after writing about their relationship in his autobiography

PinkNews Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Elton John is being sued for a reported £3 million by his ex-wife Renate Blauel, who claims he broke the terms of their divorce by writing about her in his book. John, 73, met Blauel, 67, a German-born sound engineer, in 1983 while he was working on his comeback album Too Low for Zero. The pair … Continued The post...
News video: Sir Elton John sued by ex-wife or £3 million

Sir Elton John sued by ex-wife or £3 million 00:44

 Sir Elton John is being sued by his ex-wife. Renate Blauel, for £3 million after he wrote about their marriage in his autobiography.

