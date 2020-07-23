|
Chinese state TV 'demotes' Premier League matches amid diplomatic spat with UK
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Game between Liverpool and Chelsea thought to be first match dropped from CCTV's main sport channel
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Premier League Association football league in England
Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Liverpool: Nine arrests as fans gather at AnfieldFans congregated around Anfield where Sir Kenny Dalglish presented the Premier League trophy.
BBC News
Liverpool fans celebrate outside despite warnings
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Champions win thriller before receiving trophyLiverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
BBC News
Liverpool beat Chelsea in cracker before receiving Premier League trophyLiverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
BBC News
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Closed-circuit television Use of video cameras to transmit a signal to a specific place on a limited set of monitors
2 men brutally beaten by goons at SDO office in Haryana's Munak
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50Published
Watch: Mother thwarts kidnapping attempt of daughter in Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
Tashan Daniel: CCTV footage shows stabbing on Tube platformCCTV played at the Old Bailey shows Tashan Daniel stumbling onto a carriage after being stabbed.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this