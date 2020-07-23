Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Northern Ireland to Scotland bridge would be 'fantastic for connectivity', says Brandon Lewis

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Brandon Lewis has voiced support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans for a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland, stating it would be "fantastic for connectivity".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Lewis: People should

Lewis: People should "check their facts" on Russian donors 01:19

 Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has rejected claims that the Conservative Party took donations from people with links to Russia but says suggesting that British citizens with personal links to Russia cannot not donate to political parties is racist. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lewis: ‘All decisions made have put health and safety first’ [Video]

Lewis: ‘All decisions made have put health and safety first’

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said that all of the decisions made during the coronavirus pandemic have been based on putting people’s health and safety first following scientific and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published
Brandon Lewis defends House of Commons return [Video]

Brandon Lewis defends House of Commons return

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has defended the decision to have the House of Commons return to in-person voting, despite Business Secretary Alok Sharma being tested for Covid-19 after..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this

kevinpbreslin

Dr. Kevin Breslin.|Dr. Caoimhghín Ó Breasláin RT @JArmstrong95: I have written before about why this will never happen, it is a distraction by Boris Johnson and suggests he isn’t aware… 2 minutes ago

chloe4711

linda fraser RT @brawday: Does he think this will change minds 😅 PM to talk up plan for 'Boris Bridge' from Scotland-Northern Ireland during visit https… 5 minutes ago

purecremation

Pure Cremation RT @SkyNews: Minister talks up 'exciting project' of Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge https://t.co/Rx5DJg5f7E 7 minutes ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Northern Ireland to Scotland bridge would be 'fantastic for connectivity', says Brandon Lewis… https://t.co/XY84WOcs0e 7 minutes ago

KeithKaith

keith blakeney RT @Telegraph: The 'Boris Bridge' linking Scotland to Northern Ireland could be as essential as M25 But Ian Blackford said there was a 'lo… 11 minutes ago

bumm0r

Bummer RT @GerryHassan: The latest Boris Bridge: a vanity project that is never going to happen. Tory Minister Brandon Lewis talks up the 'excitin… 16 minutes ago

jwoodcock216gm1

[email protected] @toryboypierce @HS2ltd Possibly but do you understand why Boris Johnson intends to spend £20 billion (probably £50… https://t.co/hmZfZdVPtA 19 minutes ago

TomneyKaren

Celtic witch Sky still spewing out***about a bridge to Northern Ireland. Of course Scotland not asked if we WANT it. 27 minutes ago