Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Mercury Prize 2020: Who’s in the running?
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Mercury Prize 2020: Who’s in the running?
Thursday, 23 July 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
This year’s shortlist for the Mercury Prize has been revealed and it includes a number of returning nominees.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Portland, Oregon
Premier League
Joe Biden
Democratic Party
Republican Party
Tokio
Coronavirus disease 2019
Chicago
Major League Baseball
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Kim Kardashian
Woody Johnson
Adrianne Palicki
Mookie Betts
Larsa Pippen
WORTH WATCHING
Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities
Portland Mayor tear gassed with protesters
Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign
Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim