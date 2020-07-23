|
Jude Bellingham: Birmingham City teenager highlights 'disgusting' racially abusive post
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Teenager Jude Bellingham is the target of racist abuse on social media after an emotional final game for Birmingham City.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jude Bellingham English association football player
Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund sign midfielder from Birmingham CityBirmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham completes a move to Borussia Dortmund which could eventually be worth over £30m.
BBC News
Bellingham, 17, to join Dortmund from Birmingham at end of seasonBirmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham's move to German giants Borussia Dortmund is confirmed.
BBC News
Birmingham City F.C. Association football club in England
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this