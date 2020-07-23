Global  
 

Jude Bellingham: Birmingham City teenager highlights 'disgusting' racially abusive post

BBC News Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Teenager Jude Bellingham is the target of racist abuse on social media after an emotional final game for Birmingham City.
Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund sign midfielder from Birmingham City

 Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham completes a move to Borussia Dortmund which could eventually be worth over £30m.
BBC News

Bellingham, 17, to join Dortmund from Birmingham at end of season

 Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham's move to German giants Borussia Dortmund is confirmed.
BBC News

