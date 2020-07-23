Brexit trade deal 'unlikely', Michel Barnier warns Boris Johnson

Nadya Kasyanova Boris Johnson news – live: PM arrives in Scotland to make case for union as Nicola Sturgeon says his visit shows ne… https://t.co/fP8ipumBC5 1 minute ago Irene RT @BrexitHome: Brexit LIVE: Boris Johnson refuses negotiation on fishing – EU to decide if talks continue https://t.co/vaObCJkeNt 5 minutes ago 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Heisenberg🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇹 RT @objectsmith: Brexit LIVE: Boris Johnson has refused to budge on fishing rights as he prepares Britain for a no-deal Brexit with the EU… 8 minutes ago Namron PRO EU RT @SirRoyES: The serial liar Boris Johnson continues with his lies by claiming Covid crisis would have been 'disaster' for Scotland if it… 11 minutes ago Steve Beasant PM arrives in Scotland to make case for union as Nicola Sturgeon says his visit shows need for independence https://t.co/I8ifzXXJK2 12 minutes ago Gillies Macintyre RT @SteveW_Leave_EU: Could have saved so much time from the very beginning with this simple rule of thumb. British waters =British fish. @M… 15 minutes ago @polytwonk RT @ragnasun8: Boris Johnson arrives in Scotland to make case for union - follow live https://t.co/dtCAtF3tP3 19 minutes ago Peter 🌎😃 Boris Johnson arrives in Scotland to make case for union - follow live https://t.co/dtCAtF3tP3 25 minutes ago