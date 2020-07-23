Global  
 

Brexit trade deal 'unlikely', Michel Barnier warns Boris Johnson

Independent Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
A Brexit trade deal is now looking "unlikely" because of British intransigence on key issues, the EU's chief negotiator has warned.
News video: Brexit briefing: 161 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 161 days until the end of the transition period 00:50

 The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Downing Street concedes that only 'outlines' of Brexit trade deal may be possible this year

 Little progress has been made in talks with clock ticking down to no-deal
Independent

Boris claims Labour using Russia report as ‘Remainer plot to undermine Brexit’

 Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs (Picture: PA) The Prime Minister has claimed that Labour are using the bombshell Russia report as a..
WorldNews
Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator arrives at Downing Street ahead of a private dinner with his UK counterpart.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published
Michel Barnier arrives in Downing Street [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in Downing Street

The EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in 10 Downing Street ahead of an informal meeting over dinner with his UK counterpart David Frost. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Starmer: Pandemic shows strength of the Union [Video]

Starmer: Pandemic shows strength of the Union

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that the Covid-19 crisis had underlined the importance of the Union and urged Boris Johnson to prioritise coronavirus recovery during today's visit to Scotland. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

'Astonishing': Sadiq Khan says Boris Johnson has not spoken to him for months

 Sadiq Khan has accused the prime minister of not having spoken to him for months during the coronavirus pandemic.
Independent

Boris Johnson's first year in polling: From dizzying heights to damning lows

 After dragging the numbers up from where Theresa May left them, the prime minister has let them plunge again
Independent

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Silver Skyrockets [Video]

Silver Skyrockets

Business Insider reports that on Tuesday Silver exploded 7%. Silver also got a boost from European Union's $860 recovery package aimed at long-term investments. A market analyst at OANDA said silver is benefitting from a "buy-everything" trend hitting global markets.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

EU's pandemic fund 'could have been better', ECB's Lagarde says

 A historic European Union deal creating a 750-billion-euro ($870 billion) fund to help the bloc's weaker economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic "could..
WorldNews
Full steam ahead: hydrogen train boosted by EU climate goals [Video]

Full steam ahead: hydrogen train boosted by EU climate goals

As the European Commission pushes for cleaner fuels to fight global warming, hydrogen could mean the end of the line for diesel-powered locomotives.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:49Published

