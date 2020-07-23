Global  
 

Boris Johnson faces protests on visit to Scotland to bolster support for union

Independent Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has faced protests as he jetted into Scotland for a visit designed to bolster support for the union with the rest of the UK.
 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the coronavirus crisis has shown the benefits of the Union working together as he arrived in Orkney.He said the strength of the UK has been critical in the response to Covid-19 and spoke about his desire to “build back better” after the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried his hand at crab fishing during a visit to Orkney, Scotland, where he will reiterate the value of the Union to the coronavirus crisis recovery.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the "strength of the union", using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says introducing the mandatory wearing of face masks and coverings in retail environments in England tomorrow is the "right thing to do" to reduce the incidence of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims the coronavirus crisis has proven the "merits of the Union" during a visit to Orkney today. Asked about a possible second Scottish independence vote, Mr Johnson added that the Union was a "fantastically strong institution" and that a "once in a generation" referendum had already been held in 2014. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

 England will follow Scotland by making face coverings compulsory in shops.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that the Covid-19 crisis had underlined the importance of the Union and urged Boris Johnson to prioritise coronavirus recovery during today's visit to Scotland. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier says a free trade deal with the UK is unlikely with clear divisions on fisheries and a level-playing field.

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland this week.The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow..

