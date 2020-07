John Leigh What sort of article is this? There is literally no point to it https://t.co/Jm6qKJBWcI 1 hour ago Sam Bull Model, author, businesswoman... Katie Price tells bankruptcy hearing she has 'lost everything' https://t.co/u22zo9xlpM 10 hours ago Fiona🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @mamfe71: The lies she drips to the court, she was in France in Jan nowhere near the priory till end of Feb She did a YouTube video show… 23 hours ago Light The Way❌ https://t.co/zcRNS5wnLK Katie Price tells bankruptcy hearing she has nothing left except £45,000-a-MONTH! Nothing… https://t.co/Z2yXoFNcHw 1 day ago M.Azhar Iqbal Former glamour model Katie Price tells bankruptcy hearing she has 'lost everything' https://t.co/QlHEwsqkP1 Price a… https://t.co/2aqL7apOPc 1 day ago sam clancy 🇬🇧💗🇬🇧💗 The lies she drips to the court, she was in France in Jan nowhere near the priory till end of Feb She did a YouTube… https://t.co/RYCXNcWSFk 1 day ago HuffPost UK Entertainment Katie Price tells bankruptcy hearing: "I’ve lost everything" https://t.co/1hSUEfBGFg 1 day ago Ann Irvin 'I've lost everything': Katie Price, 42, tells bankruptcy hearing she has nothing left except her 'mucky mansion' i… https://t.co/3Rgrfp8S2B 1 day ago