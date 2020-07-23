Global  
 

Brexit: No-deal looms large as EU and UK insist other side must blink to save talks

Independent Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Negotiations break up in familiar acrimony - forcing Boris Johnson to abandon deadline for breakthrough by end of July
Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Frost: EU has not adapted to UK as independent state [Video]

Frost: EU has not adapted to UK as independent state

Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost says progress has been made in negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union but significant differences remain and that the EU's inability to recognise the UK as an independent nation has hampered discussions. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks [Video]

Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost admits there are significant‘gaps’ in Brexit talks. Speaking after the latest round of discussions inLondon, he highlighted the substantial areas of disagreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier [Video]

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:28Published

Brexit: UK’s position makes trade deal ‘unlikely’, says Barnier

 The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had shown no willingness to break deadlock on the level playing field and..
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Nicola Sturgeon tells Boris Johnson not to use coronavirus pandemic as 'political weapon'

 Nicola Sturgeon has told Boris Johnson not to use the coronavirus pandemic as a "political weapon" after the prime minister claimed Scotland's response to the..
Independent

The Argus

Independent

Independent

