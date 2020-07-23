Brexit: No-deal looms large as EU and UK insist other side must blink to save talks

Nicola Sturgeon refutes PM's Covid comments



Nicola Sturgeon has denied Boris Johnson's claim that an independent Scotland could not have handled the coronavirus outbreak - saying many of the issues were a 'feature of where power lies'. The First Minister of Scotland also said the pandemic was nothing to champion or celebrate. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:45