मृगेंद्र मिश्रा - MRAGENDRA MISHRA🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @AwanishSharan: This NEOWISE comet was shot by my brother Ashish @livefirgun in a small village of Himachal Pradesh called Shoja. It wa… 39 minutes ago

[email protected]⛵ #Comet C/2020 F3 (#NEOWISE) will be visible on NW sky just after sunset for next few days before it diminishes late… https://t.co/dXUbFQlY39 2 hours ago

Arabia Mountain NHA RT @NatGeo: A comet called NEOWISE will be visible in Northern Hemisphere skies until mid-August—if you know where to look https://t.co/jTq… 3 hours ago

Tom Wilson RT @NatGeoTravel: A comet called NEOWISE will be visible in Northern Hemisphere skies until mid-August—if you know where to look. https://t… 5 hours ago

Neel Joshi RT @Neelv1998: Dear Media, The fact that Comet NeoWise will be closest to earth today, does not mean it will be brightest. Also the Idea… 7 hours ago

Neel Vadodaria / નીલ વડોદરીયા Dear Media, The fact that Comet NeoWise will be closest to earth today, does not mean it will be brightest. Also… https://t.co/DnQoeM0bw4 8 hours ago