You Might Like

Tweets about this Keith Wilson RT @Blkconsciouscov: Rest in peace #paulettewilson It is heartbreaking that you didn't receive justice before you passed. We demand just… 5 seconds ago Sundip Meghani RT @ameliagentleman: Unspeakably sad to hear this I last saw Paulette a month ago when she delivered a petition to Downing St calling for… 11 seconds ago Helen Drew So sad, and just terrible what she went through due to the #windrushscandal Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson di… https://t.co/2ayeS0TiOJ 12 seconds ago Tim Collins BBC News - Paulette Wilson: Windrush campaigner who faced deportation dies aged 64 https://t.co/aivKmM1g1h 51 seconds ago Angie Ryan Rees Paulette Wilson: Windrush campaigner who faced deportation dies aged 64 https://t.co/kdUy6goOYZ 59 seconds ago Cllr Pat Marsh RT @onemvfbpe: Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson dies aged 64 : RIP Paulette thinking of your family & friends ; https://t.co/6YeHauv8fL 1 minute ago Sharmaine Lovegrove Thank you for raising your voice Paulette Wilson - Rest In Power πŸ–€βœŠπŸΎ https://t.co/Wj8PcZQROJ 2 minutes ago Peter Reeds Artist Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson dies aged 64 https://t.co/YrGwLNbZHu So sorry we all let you down. God bless. 2 minutes ago