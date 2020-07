The forgotten drama of Munich Olympics: how NI cyclist's dream was left in tatters Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The remarkable story of how a bitter divide in Irish cycling derailed a Co Down man's dream of winning an Olympic medal at the 1972 Munich Games will be aired tomorrow. The remarkable story of how a bitter divide in Irish cycling derailed a Co Down man's dream of winning an Olympic medal at the 1972 Munich Games will be aired tomorrow. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this