Bob Willis Trophy: County fixtures - Essex start against Kent, Surrey meet Middlesex Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- The first fixtures for the truncated 2020 county cricket season, starting with the Bob Willis Trophy on 1 August, are released. 👓 View full article

