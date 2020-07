You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Drowning Is A Leading Cause Of Death For Young Children. Here's How To Keep Them Safe



Between 2015 and 2017, an average of 379 children in the US drowned in a pool every year — most of them at home. According to HuffPost, drowning is a leading cause of death of children aged one.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:44 Published on June 16, 2020

Tweets about this